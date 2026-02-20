Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
PhishingBox Phishing Simulation
SMB and mid-market teams with stretched security staff will get the most from PhishingBox Phishing Simulation because it bundles phishing campaigns, employee training, and AI-powered email threat detection without requiring separate tool licenses. The built-in KillPhish threat analysis for Office 365 and Security Inbox mean you're catching missed emails while simultaneously training the people who click them, addressing both DE.CM and PR.AT in one workflow. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat hunting or incident response orchestration; PhishingBox is deliberately shallow on detection rigor and won't replace your email gateway.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs PhishingBox Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
PhishingBox Phishing Simulation: Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation differentiates with Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and PhishingBox Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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