Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. BEEPHISH HRM is a commercial phishing simulation tool by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should start with BEEPHISH Training Tools because its phishing simulation campaigns require minimal setup and the platform handles employee segmentation automatically, cutting the manual work that kills adoption at smaller shops. The tool covers LGPD and ISO27001 compliance training out of the box, which matters if you're regulated but don't have a dedicated training operations person. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities beyond awareness; BEEPHISH maps to PR.AT and DE.AE but stops short of incident containment, so you'll still need separate tools to actually stop breaches once they happen.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs BEEPHISH HRM for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
BEEPHISH HRM: Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform. built by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Core capabilities include Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. BEEPHISH HRM differentiates with Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. BEEPHISH HRM is developed by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and BEEPHISH HRM serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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