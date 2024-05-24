Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM Description

Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is an Extended Threat Management (XTM) platform designed for mobile businesses operating consumer and enterprise-facing Android and iOS applications. It provides real-time threat detection, monitoring, and analytics across 400+ mobile attack vectors, including fraud, malware, bots, scams, account takeover (ATO), and social engineering attacks. The platform uses AI-driven analytics to uncover the active mobile attack surface and enables security teams to respond to threats without coding, servers, or SDKs. A key component is the SecOps Agent, an agentic AI reasoning engine that continuously analyzes the attack surface across devices, OS versions, geographies, and app releases, generating autonomous SecOps Reports with structured threat narratives and prioritized findings. ThreatScope provides Threat Views™, an analytics-grade data visualization toolkit allowing drill-down investigation by attack type, severity, date range, device, OS version, geo-location, and more. The platform includes a ThreatScope API for ingesting threat and device intelligence into external fraud detection engines, SIEM systems, and security operations tools. It also supports fraud signals, threshold-based alerts, and snapshot reports for SecOps and fraud teams. ThreatScope maintains a historical dataset of trillions of threat events to contextualize AI-driven defense recommendations. Mobile app protection is added via Appdome's no-code build process, supporting apps built in a wide range of frameworks.