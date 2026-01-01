Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service Description

Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service provides automated analysis of mobile applications to identify security risks and enable informed allow/deny decisions. The service analyzes app behavior, privacy risks, and known threats across an organization's mobile fleet. The platform performs automated metadata extraction to establish detailed profiles of app origin and evolution, including authorship, digital signatures, and build history. It conducts code-level analysis by decompiling and reverse engineering apps to identify vulnerabilities, malicious code, and embedded third-party SDKs. Real-time behavioral analysis executes each app in a secure cloud-based emulator to monitor data access patterns, outbound network connections, and suspicious activity. The service performs comparative ecosystem analysis to detect malicious variants and outliers by evaluating apps against the broader mobile ecosystem. The platform assigns risk scores from low to critical based on app behavior and threat potential. It provides visibility into app capabilities and permissions, network behavior including destination IPs and unencrypted traffic, known vulnerabilities with associated CVEs, OWASP Top 10 compliance assessment, third-party SDK identification, and spoofing indicators. Organizations can enforce compliance policies, block apps that violate corporate or regulatory requirements, and detect spoofed or malicious apps through metadata analysis and behavioral detection. The service integrates via console or API for real-time visibility and automated enforcement.