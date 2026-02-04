Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response
Security teams protecting financial services or healthcare mobile apps will get the most from Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response because it detects and stops threats on the device itself rather than waiting for network signals, which matters when users are offline or on untrusted networks. The platform's support for PCI-MPoC and eIDAS 2 compliance, combined with cryptographic key management-as-a-service, means you're not bolting on separate HSM infrastructure to meet regulatory requirements. Skip this if you need threat response across web and desktop equally; Build38 is mobile-first and doesn't pretend otherwise.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response: Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM differentiates with Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response differentiates with Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest).
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is developed by Build38. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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