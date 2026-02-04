Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..

Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response: Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest)..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.