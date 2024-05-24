Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite Logo

Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite

by verimatrix

Mobile app security platform with threat detection and response capabilities

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Obfuscation
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Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite Description

Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite is a mobile cybersecurity solution that protects Android and iOS applications through app shielding, runtime application self-protection (RASP), and threat detection capabilities. The platform monitors mobile apps and connected devices to identify threats, suspicious activity, and anomalies. XTD Protect provides app hardening through code obfuscation, encryption, control flow obfuscation, and tamper prevention. It includes environmental checks for jailbroken and rooted device detection, binary integrity verification, and zero-day threat flags. The solution offers agentless telemetry that monitors unmanaged consumer devices without requiring agent installation. XTD Detection & Response uses AI and machine learning to analyze telemetry data, identify threat patterns, and reduce false positives. The platform provides real-time alerts, detailed threat information, and automated or manual response capabilities. It includes a dashboard with visualizations showing threat landscapes, health ratings, detection trends, geographic distribution, and customizable risk levels. The solution integrates with CI/CD pipelines for automated security injection during development. It supports compliance requirements including HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR through audit trails and detailed logging. The platform extends coverage beyond traditional EDR and MTD tools by addressing blind spots in mobile apps and consumer devices.

Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite FAQ

Common questions about Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite is Mobile app security platform with threat detection and response capabilities developed by verimatrix. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Obfuscation.

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