Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is a commercial mobile app security tool by Lookout. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mobile app risk across iOS and Android will see immediate value in Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service's code-level analysis and real-time behavioral emulation, which catch malicious SDK injections and permission abuse that static scanners miss. The service maps findings directly to OWASP Top 10 and CVEs, making compliance reporting and remediation concrete. Skip this if your organization primarily distributes through managed app stores with pre-vetting; Lookout's strength lies in defending against supply chain threats in open ecosystems, not preventing what app marketplaces already filter.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service: Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service. built by Lookout. Core capabilities include Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM differentiates with Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service differentiates with Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is developed by Lookout. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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