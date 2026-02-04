Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..

Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service: Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service. built by Lookout. Core capabilities include Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.