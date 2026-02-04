Anonybit Workforce Authentication: Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserving biometric authentication, Decentralized biometric data storage using sharded anonymized bits, Liveness detection during biometric capture..

Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.