Anonybit Workforce Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Anonybit. Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anonybit Workforce Authentication
Organizations replacing password-based help desk authentication and OTP fallbacks with biometric verification will see immediate friction reduction; Anonybit Workforce Authentication delivers this without centralizing sensitive biometric data, using sharded anonymized storage that keeps templates distributed and untraceable even if the vendor is compromised. The decentralized architecture is the real differentiator here, not a marketing claim. Skip this if your priority is breadth of MFA methods or deep integration with obscure legacy systems; Anonybit is built for IAM teams that can standardize on biometrics and are willing to train users on passwordless flows.
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Anonybit Workforce Authentication vs Array IDpass Identity Solution for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Anonybit Workforce Authentication: Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserving biometric authentication, Decentralized biometric data storage using sharded anonymized bits, Liveness detection during biometric capture..
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox