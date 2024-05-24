Anecdotes Cross-Mapping Logo

Anecdotes Cross-Mapping

by Anecdotes

Cross-mapping tool for reusing compliance evidence across multiple frameworks

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Evidence CollectionSecurity Audit
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Anecdotes Cross-Mapping Description

Anecdotes Cross-Mapping is a compliance management capability that enables organizations to collect evidence once and automatically populate it across multiple compliance frameworks and controls. The tool addresses the challenge of managing multiple compliance frameworks by identifying equivalent requirements and allowing evidence to be reused across different audits and certifications. The platform provides configurable cross-mapping that can be tailored to specific organizational requirements while maintaining automation. Users can detach mappings when needed and populate specific evidence to align with unique business scenarios, such as integrating newly acquired companies or separate cloud infrastructures into existing GRC programs. The cross-mapping architecture is designed to handle scenarios where equivalent requirements exist across frameworks but require adjustments for different contexts. Evidence collected for one framework automatically populates relevant requirements across the platform for various frameworks and controls, reducing redundant data collection efforts. The tool includes unlimited plugins and frameworks support, allowing organizations to scale their compliance programs as they grow. The cross-mapping functionality is positioned as part of a broader GRC platform that includes governance, risk, compliance, and trust management capabilities. Anecdotes offers a 30-day free trial with fast onboarding. The company maintains SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27032, ISO 42001, ISO 27701, and GDPR compliance certifications.

Anecdotes Cross-Mapping FAQ

Common questions about Anecdotes Cross-Mapping including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Anecdotes Cross-Mapping is Cross-mapping tool for reusing compliance evidence across multiple frameworks developed by Anecdotes. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Evidence Collection, Security Audit.

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