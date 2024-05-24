Aisy Vulnerability Management Description

Aisy is a vulnerability management platform that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on attacker methodologies and attack chain analysis. The platform addresses the challenge of managing large vulnerability backlogs by focusing on business-critical threats rather than processing individual tickets sequentially. The system maps organizational environments from an external perspective using reconnaissance techniques similar to those employed by bug bounty hunters. It discovers assets, routes, and services before connecting this external view with internal vulnerability data to identify exploitable pathways. Aisy analyzes how vulnerabilities chain together, identifies misconfigurations that enable attacks, and determines where single fixes can resolve multiple related issues. The platform allows organizations to define their primary concerns such as account takeover, service disruption, or data exfiltration, then maps vulnerabilities and infrastructure to these threat scenarios. The platform provides context by grouping external assets, routes, and endpoints into logical infrastructure segments. It identifies root causes that can eliminate groups of vulnerabilities rather than requiring remediation of individual reports. The system is designed to reduce manual effort in vulnerability detection, prioritization, and remediation processes.