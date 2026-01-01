CYE AttackRoute Visualization Logo

Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets

CYE AttackRoute Visualization is a component of the Hyver platform that maps and visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets across cloud, IT, OT, and physical environments. The tool uses graph theory to identify chokepoints in the attack surface and determine the most effective mitigation actions. The platform ingests findings from organizational risk assessments, penetration testing, and security tools to create visual representations of exposure. It employs threat modeling based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework to calculate the likelihood of threats being exploited by attackers to reach business assets such as customer information, intellectual property, employee information, business continuity, and reputation. The visualization capability allows security teams to track changes in the attack surface over time through different graph scenarios. The graph model considers attacker capabilities and movement between various vulnerabilities, enabling teams to measure the effectiveness of mitigation plans and adjust security focus accordingly. The tool identifies critical-to-block findings on the attack surface by revealing the most likely exploitable attack vectors across the organization's entire environment.

CYE AttackRoute Visualization is Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets developed by CYE. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Attack Surface Mapping, Cloud Security.

