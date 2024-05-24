NopSec CTEM Description

NopSec CTEM is a Cyber Threat Exposure Management platform that consolidates vulnerability management workflows into a centralized console. The platform operates across five stages: Aggregate, Prioritize, Operationalize, Validate, and Insight. The Aggregate stage integrates with infrastructure scanners, cloud asset scanners, application scanners (SAST and DAST), and Configuration Management Databases (CMDBs) to provide visibility of assets and vulnerabilities. It monitors external attack surfaces and detects shadow IT instances. The Prioritize stage uses a patented machine-learning algorithm to identify high-risk infrastructure, application, and cloud/container vulnerabilities based on their likelihood of being weaponized. It focuses on vulnerabilities associated with malware and exploit kits. The Operationalize stage automates remediation workflows through remediation and exception plans, ticket workflow automation, and SLA enforcement. It provides bi-directional syncing with vulnerability scanners and integrates with ITSM systems for automated ticket creation, assignment, and routing. The Validate stage offers attack path mapping to visualize network vulnerabilities, ports, interfaces, user permissions, and network connectivity. This allows security teams to validate control effectiveness and assess potential remediation impacts. The Insight stage provides reporting capabilities that benchmark progress, quantify risk remediation, and articulate risk by business line. It combines application and infrastructure vulnerabilities in a unified view.