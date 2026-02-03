Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aisy. Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure is a commercial exposure management tool by Hive Pro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see immediate ROI from Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure because it actually culls your attack surface down to the exploitable 3 percent instead of treating all findings equally. The platform implements CTEM end-to-end across scoping, discovery, and prioritization with integrated breach simulation to validate which vulnerabilities matter, and it normalizes findings from Qualys, Tenable, and Rapid7 so you stop counting the same issue five times. Skip this if your org needs CSPM or identity-heavy asset discovery; Uni5 Xposure is built for teams that already have asset inventory and just need to stop fixing everything at once.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end
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Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure: Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end. built by Hive Pro. Core capabilities include CTEM framework implementation across scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization, Multi-tool scan orchestration with automated de-duplication and normalization, Asset and vulnerability discovery from code to cloud..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aisy Vulnerability Management differentiates with Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization. Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure differentiates with CTEM framework implementation across scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization, Multi-tool scan orchestration with automated de-duplication and normalization, Asset and vulnerability discovery from code to cloud.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is developed by Aisy. Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure is developed by Hive Pro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aisy Vulnerability Management and Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Attack Paths, Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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