Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure: Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end. built by Hive Pro. Core capabilities include CTEM framework implementation across scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization, Multi-tool scan orchestration with automated de-duplication and normalization, Asset and vulnerability discovery from code to cloud..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.