Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

Tuskira Security Mesh: GenAI-native security mesh unifying 150+ tools for exposure-centric risk defense. built by Tuskira. Core capabilities include GenAI-native threat detection and real-time adaptation to emerging threats, Exposure-centric vulnerability prioritization based on actual attackability, Exploit validation to filter non-actionable vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.