AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders Logo

AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders

by SANS Institute

AI security training course for business leaders by SANS

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Education
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AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders Description

SANS offers a cybersecurity course focused on AI security essentials designed for business leaders. The course appears to be part of SANS's educational offerings in the cybersecurity domain. The training is structured to provide business leaders with foundational knowledge about AI security concepts and considerations. As a SANS cyber security course, it follows their established educational framework for professional development in information security. The course is delivered through SANS's training platform and is designed to address the growing need for leadership understanding of AI-related security challenges. It targets executives and business decision-makers who need to understand AI security implications for their organizations. The content covers essential AI security topics relevant to business strategy and risk management. The course format follows SANS's standard approach to cybersecurity education, providing structured learning materials and expert instruction. This offering is part of SANS's broader portfolio of cybersecurity training programs, which are recognized in the industry for professional development and skill building in various security domains.

AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders FAQ

Common questions about AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders is AI security training course for business leaders by SANS developed by SANS Institute. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Education.

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