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CyberNut Gamification

by CyberNut

Gamified cybersecurity training platform with rewards and leaderboards

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market
EducationOnline Learning
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CyberNut Gamification Description

CyberNut Gamification is a cybersecurity training platform that uses gamification elements to increase engagement and participation in security awareness programs. The platform is designed primarily for educational institutions including schools and districts. The system rewards users with virtual acorns for active participation and success in training exercises. These acorns contribute to standings on a leaderboard that enables comparison among peers and introduces competitive elements to the training process. School administrators can use the leaderboard data to identify top performers and provide prizes and rewards to incentivize learning. The platform includes real-world simulation elements where faculty, staff, and students gain practical experience in recognizing and responding to cyber threats. Training modules cover phishing awareness and other cybersecurity topics through interactive exercises. CyberNut reports that districts using the platform experience 2-3x higher training completion rates and 40% fewer reported phishing incidents. The gamification approach leverages behavioral psychology principles where users are rewarded for safe habits to encourage repetition. The platform supports district-wide challenges where staff and students compete to spot phishing attempts. It enables administrators to export leaderboard data for tracking engagement and hosting prize ceremonies for top performers.

CyberNut Gamification FAQ

Common questions about CyberNut Gamification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyberNut Gamification is Gamified cybersecurity training platform with rewards and leaderboards developed by CyberNut. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Education, Online Learning.

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