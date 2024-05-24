KnowBe4 Student Edition Description

KnowBe4 Student Edition is a security awareness training platform designed for academic institutions to educate students aged 16 and older on cybersecurity threats. The platform provides personalized training content covering topics such as computer and mobile device security vulnerabilities, password hygiene, multi-factor authentication, phishing and social engineering, social media risks, campus scams, and travel security. The platform includes AIDA, an AI-powered system that delivers personalized training paths, automated phishing simulations, policy quizzes, and behavior-based knowledge refreshers. AIDA leverages SmartRisk Agent to build dynamic risk profiles for each student and automates content assignment based on individual risk levels. SecurityCoach provides real-time behavioral feedback by integrating with existing security infrastructure to detect risky student behavior and deliver in-the-moment coaching through various communication channels. The system supports unmanaged and BYOD environments through identity and network-based integrations. Defend offers email protection by combining threat detection with educational banners. It uses machine learning, natural language processing, behavioral baselining, and anomaly detection to identify threats. The system inserts contextual banners on flagged emails, rewrites suspicious links at click-time, detects QR code threats, and verifies sender authenticity. The platform provides centralized dashboards for monitoring student risk, tracking trends, and identifying high-risk groups across the student population.