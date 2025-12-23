Cybrec IT Security Training Logo

Cybrec IT Security Training is an online education platform that provides video-based courses and training programs focused on network security, cloud security, and cybersecurity. The platform offers individual courses and structured learning paths designed to help IT professionals develop technical skills for defending against digital threats. The training content is developed by in-house industry experts with over 15 years of experience in creating IT security training solutions. Courses cover topics including Google Cloud security with Palo Alto and FortiGate firewalls, secure cloud connectivity and access, and automation using Terraform for infrastructure as code deployments. The platform provides hands-on lab workbooks designed for use on learners' own equipment to facilitate practical learning. Content is updated frequently to maintain relevance with current industry trends and technologies. The platform uses a subscription model that provides all-in-one access to the entire video library and content catalog. Training solutions include certification exam preparation paths and job-specific learning tracks. The platform is accessible from any location and device through an online interface. Course topics span network security fundamentals, cloud security implementations, and automation techniques for security infrastructure deployment.

