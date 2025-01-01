Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Riptides is a commercial non-human identity tool by Riptides. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Mid-market and startup security teams managing Kubernetes workloads or AI agents will find Riptides valuable for eliminating shared secrets at the process level, something most identity tools treat as a detection problem rather than a prevention one. The kernel-level enforcement of short-lived workload identities across SPIFFE-federated systems means lateral movement and privilege escalation become significantly harder to execute, even if an attacker lands inside a container or agent process. Skip this if your environment is primarily VMs and legacy applications, or if you need mature integrations beyond the cloud-native stack; Riptides is purpose-built for zero-trust identity in modern infrastructure, not retrofitting older deployment models.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Riptides for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Riptides: Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity. built by Riptides. Core capabilities include Kernel-level identity enforcement for workloads and processes, Automatic issuance and rotation of short-lived workload identities, Transparent mutual TLS (mTLS) without application code changes..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Riptides differentiates with Kernel-level identity enforcement for workloads and processes, Automatic issuance and rotation of short-lived workload identities, Transparent mutual TLS (mTLS) without application code changes.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Riptides is developed by Riptides founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads integrates with Terraform, Amazon Key Manager, Azure Key Vault, HashiCorp Vault, Crowdstrike Falcon and 4 more. Riptides integrates with Kubernetes, SPIFFE, OpenAI, Grok, AWS IAM Roles Anywhere and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Riptides serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Workload Security, Agentic AI Security, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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