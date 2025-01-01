Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Riptides: Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity. built by Riptides. Core capabilities include Kernel-level identity enforcement for workloads and processes, Automatic issuance and rotation of short-lived workload identities, Transparent mutual TLS (mTLS) without application code changes..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.