Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Astrix Secure AI Agents is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Secure AI Agents because non-human identity sprawl is already outpacing your discovery capabilities, and this tool finds what you don't know exists. The Agent Control Plane enforces least-privilege provisioning and detects compromised credentials in real time, covering NIST ID.AM and DE.CM where most teams are blind. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed LLMs or agentic AI in production; you're buying for a problem that doesn't exist yet.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Astrix Secure AI Agents for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Astrix Secure AI Agents differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Astrix Secure AI Agents is developed by Astrix Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads integrates with Terraform, Amazon Key Manager, Azure Key Vault, HashiCorp Vault, Crowdstrike Falcon and 4 more. Astrix Secure AI Agents integrates with AWS, OpenAI, NetSuite, GitHub, Snowflake and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Astrix Secure AI Agents serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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