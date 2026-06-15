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Workload protection covers the host-agent tools that defend servers at runtime: the Windows and Linux boxes running your databases, app servers, file shares, and line-of-business systems, whether they sit in your own data center or with a hosting provider. The job is keeping the operating system and its running processes safe after deployment through anti-malware, runtime integrity, exploit prevention, and OS hardening. If your concern is cloud-native VMs, containers, and serverless, that belongs in cloud workload protection platforms under Cloud Security. This category is about the servers that do not fit that mold but still hold a large share of your crown jewels.
We cover 41 Workload Protection tools, 7 free and 34 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Immutable, compartmentalized Linux OS for adversarial computing environments.
Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows.
Zero trust app allowlisting-based server endpoint protection for Windows.
Real-time threat detection & health monitoring for Windows/Exchange servers.
Runtime integrity solution for OS, hardware, and software via CIS partnership.
Kernel-level runtime integrity verification using NSA-licensed technology.
AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.
AWS-native malware scanning for cloud storage targeting healthcare data.
Malware scanning solution for Azure Blob Storage with in-tenant detection.
MFA-based RDP protection for servers to prevent ransomware intrusions.
Full-stack Linux server security platform for shared hosting providers.
Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering.
AI-powered real-time malware detection and removal for Linux servers.
Centralized AV/antimalware XDR platform for server & cloud workloads.
Endpoint recovery solution that restores systems in minutes after cyber attacks
Automates endpoint hardening & compliance with CIS & regulatory benchmarks
Security solution for KVM hypervisor in tactical virtualization environments
Protects critical data & apps from reverse engineering & inspection.
Linux system hardening platform with MAC, encryption, and runtime protection
Linux system hardening suite with mandatory access control and anti-tamper
AI-powered Linux system protection with auto-remediation and compliance
Runtime detection sensor for container & cloud workload identity attribution
Server-based malware detection and removal platform for web hosting
Behavior-based AI malware detection for Linux servers and containers
Common questions about Workload Protection tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Workload protection is host-based security for servers and the workloads running on them. An agent installed on each Windows or Linux host watches running processes, blocks malware and exploits, enforces OS hardening, and flags tampering with critical files or system integrity. It protects the workload itself at runtime, on-prem or with a hosting provider, rather than relying solely on network or perimeter defenses.
They solve the same problem in different worlds. Workload protection here targets traditional servers: physical and virtual Windows and Linux hosts you manage directly, on-prem or hosted. CWPP, found under Cloud Security, is built for cloud-native footprints such as ephemeral VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions, with agentless scanning and deep cloud-provider integration. Many organizations run both because their estate spans both models.
Not always. Workstation-focused EDR can miss server realities: Linux coverage gaps, kernel-level visibility, performance overhead on busy production hosts, and hardening features like application allowlisting and file integrity monitoring that servers need more than laptops do. Server-oriented workload protection is tuned for stability, lower resource use, and the controls auditors expect on systems running sensitive data.
Start with platform coverage, especially the exact Linux distributions and kernel versions you run, plus any legacy Windows servers. Then weigh agent overhead, depth of runtime controls (exploit prevention, behavioral detection, application control, file integrity monitoring), and whether it uses kernel modules or eBPF. Confirm it produces the compliance evidence you need and integrates with your existing SIEM and EDR.
Yes. Open-source eBPF-based runtime tools give you deep Linux visibility into syscalls and container behavior, and they are popular for detection engineering and threat hunting. They demand in-house expertise to deploy, tune, and respond on. Commercial suites add anti-malware, central management, automated response, support, and packaged compliance reporting. Many teams pair an open-source detection layer with a commercial agent for coverage and accountability.