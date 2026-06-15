Workload protection covers the host-agent tools that defend servers at runtime: the Windows and Linux boxes running your databases, app servers, file shares, and line-of-business systems, whether they sit in your own data center or with a hosting provider. The job is keeping the operating system and its running processes safe after deployment through anti-malware, runtime integrity, exploit prevention, and OS hardening. If your concern is cloud-native VMs, containers, and serverless, that belongs in cloud workload protection platforms under Cloud Security. This category is about the servers that do not fit that mold but still hold a large share of your crown jewels.

The most comprehensive Workload Protection directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 41 Workload Protection tools , 7 free and 34 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.