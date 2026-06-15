File integrity monitoring (FIM) watches the things on a host that should never change quietly: system binaries, configuration files, the Windows registry, application files, and sensitive directories. When something is added, modified, or deleted, FIM records who changed it, when, and what the before and after looked like, then alerts when the change falls outside an approved baseline. Security and compliance teams lean on it for two reasons. It catches tampering that signature-based tools miss (a poisoned config, a planted web shell, a modified scheduled task), and it satisfies explicit mandates like PCI-DSS Requirement 11.5. Unlike EDR, which hunts behavioral threats across processes and memory, FIM is narrow and deterministic. It answers one question well: did this protected thing change, and was that change authorized.

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