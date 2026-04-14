Introduction

Quantum computing is not a future problem. NIST finalized its first post-quantum cryptography standards in 2024. NSM-10 is already pushing federal agencies toward crypto agility. And adversaries running Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) campaigns are harvesting encrypted traffic today, betting they can crack it once a capable quantum machine exists.

If your organization is still treating PQC migration as a 2030 concern, you're already behind. The tools in this roundup cover the real spectrum of quantum security work: cryptographic asset discovery, post-quantum key exchange, quantum-safe VPN tunnels, and actual quantum networking infrastructure. These are not vaporware. They're tools you can evaluate, pilot, and in some cases deploy right now.

This list is for security architects, infrastructure leads, and CISOs who need to make concrete decisions. Not everyone here needs a quantum network. But everyone needs to know where their RSA-2048 and ECDH dependencies are hiding before a quantum-capable adversary finds them first.

Compare Quantum Security Tools Side by Side Compare Quantum Security Tools Side by Side

1. Aliro AliroNet Visit Website AliroNet is a quantum network orchestration platform that lets you design, test, and deploy quantum networks across three operational modes: Emulation, Pilot, and full Deployment. It handles entanglement distribution, distributed quantum sensing, and multi-platform quantum computing integration. If you're building quantum network infrastructure rather than just protecting classical networks with PQC, this is the tool to evaluate. Key Highlights Three-stage progression: Emulation Mode for design validation, Pilot Mode for small-scale testbeds, Deployment Mode for production

Entanglement-as-a-Service delivery model for scalable quantum communication

Physics-based network security rather than algorithm-based assumptions

Supports distributed quantum sensing alongside secure communication

Targets mid-market and enterprise organizations building actual quantum network infrastructure Learn more about Aliro AliroNet and find alternatives 1. Aliro AliroNet AliroNet is a quantum network orchestration platform that lets you design, test, and deploy quantum networks across three operational modes: Emulation, Pilot, and full Deployment. It handles entanglement distribution, distributed quantum sensing, and multi-platform quantum computing integration. If you're building quantum network infrastructure rather than just protecting classical networks with PQC, this is the tool to evaluate. Key Highlights Three-stage progression: Emulation Mode for design validation, Pilot Mode for small-scale testbeds, Deployment Mode for production

Entanglement-as-a-Service delivery model for scalable quantum communication

Physics-based network security rather than algorithm-based assumptions

Supports distributed quantum sensing alongside secure communication

Targets mid-market and enterprise organizations building actual quantum network infrastructure Visit Aliro AliroNet website

2. Arqit Encryption Intelligence Visit Website Arqit Encryption Intelligence is a cryptographic asset discovery and risk management platform. It scans across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems to find where your encryption is weak, missing, or quantum-vulnerable. Think of it as the reconnaissance layer before any PQC migration project. Key Highlights Full cryptographic inventory across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, IoT, and legacy systems

Identifies RSA, ECC, and other quantum-vulnerable algorithms in active use



3. Arqit NetworkSecure Visit Website Arqit NetworkSecure delivers quantum-safe key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, with support across TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec. It directly addresses SNDL attacks by replacing classical key exchange with NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms. It integrates with Fortinet FortiGate, Juniper SRX, Cisco, and strongSwan, so you're not ripping out existing network gear. Key Highlights Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, IPsec, MACsec, and OTNsec in a single platform

Split-trust key agreement: the SKA-Platform never sees your data encryption keys



4. Arqit SKA-Platform Visit Website Arqit SKA-Platform is the underlying key agreement infrastructure that powers NetworkSecure. It generates quantum-safe encryption keys dynamically at endpoints using lightweight software agents, with per-session rotation for perfect forward secrecy. Developers get an SDK to build custom quantum-safe applications on top of it. Key Highlights Lightweight software agents generate keys at endpoints, no hardware dependency

OTA bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms



5. BlockAPT Quantum Visit Website BlockAPT Quantum uses FIPS 140-3 certified MTE (Mnemonic Technology Encryption) to protect data in motion and at rest across endpoints, IoT, and mobile devices. It covers Windows, Linux, Android, and Apple platforms with zero trust network access built in. The SMB-to-enterprise size range and flexible deployment options make it one of the more accessible quantum-resistant tools on this list. Key Highlights FIPS 140-3 certified MTE technology for quantum-resistant encryption

Covers data-in-motion and data-at-rest across a single platform



6. Certes DPRM Visit Website Certes DPRM (Data Protection and Risk Management) applies AES-256-GCM encryption with a quantum-based multi-part key at Layer 4, protecting data payloads without touching network routing. Crypto-segmentation isolates network data flows, and it includes specific protection for Active Directory traffic, which is a high-value target in most enterprise environments. Key Highlights Layer 4 data payload encryption with quantum-based multi-part key construction

Crypto-segmentation for network data isolation without network redesign



7. Crypto4A QxBMC Visit Website Crypto4A QxBMC is a modular blade chassis hardware platform designed to host Crypto4A's cryptographic blade modules. It supports 1, 3, or 12 blade configurations with hot-swappable power supplies and up to 5 years of unpowered standby battery backup on the single-blade model. This is infrastructure-layer hardware for organizations building dedicated quantum-safe cryptographic processing capacity. Key Highlights Modular chassis supporting 1, 3, or 12 blade modules for scalable deployment

Hot-swappable, redundant power supplies for high-availability environments



How to Choose the Right Tool

Quantum security is not one problem. It's at least four: finding your cryptographic exposure, replacing vulnerable key exchange, protecting data in transit, and building quantum-native infrastructure. The right tool depends entirely on where you are in that journey. Here's how to think through the decision.

Start with discovery before you buy anything else. If you don't know where RSA-2048, ECDH, or other quantum-vulnerable algorithms live in your environment, you're guessing. Arqit Encryption Intelligence exists specifically for this phase. Run the inventory first, then prioritize based on data sensitivity and regulatory exposure.

Match the tool to your OSI layer requirements. Certes DPRM works at Layer 4 and protects data payloads without touching routing. Arqit NetworkSecure covers TLS through Layer 1 OTNsec. BlockAPT Quantum handles endpoint and IoT protection. These are not interchangeable. Know which layers you need to protect before evaluating.

Check NIST ML-KEM and FIPS 140-3 compliance explicitly. NSM-10 and CNSA 2.0 have specific algorithm requirements. If you're in a federal or defense supply chain context, tools that aren't aligned to NIST ML-KEM and FIPS 140-3 are not options. Arqit NetworkSecure, Arqit SKA-Platform, and BlockAPT Quantum all carry relevant certifications.

Evaluate crypto agility as a first-class requirement. NIST is still finalizing additional PQC standards. Any tool you deploy today needs to support algorithm swaps without full redeployment. Both Arqit NetworkSecure and Arqit SKA-Platform explicitly support crypto agility. Ask every vendor on your shortlist how they handle algorithm updates.

Consider your existing network infrastructure before committing. Arqit NetworkSecure integrates with Fortinet FortiGate, Juniper SRX, Cisco, and strongSwan. Certes DPRM works with Cisco, HPE, and Nutanix. If you're running a different stack, verify integration support before signing a contract. Ripping out network gear to support a security tool is rarely the right trade.

Separate quantum networking from quantum-safe networking. AliroNet and Crypto4A QxBMC are for organizations building actual quantum network infrastructure, entanglement distribution, quantum key distribution hardware, and the like. Most enterprises in 2026 need quantum-safe classical networking, not quantum networking. Don't buy infrastructure you're not ready to operate.

Factor in team size and operational complexity. If you're running a three-person security team, a platform requiring dedicated quantum network engineers is not realistic. BlockAPT Quantum's multi-platform coverage and flexible deployment make it more operationally accessible. Larger teams with dedicated infrastructure staff can absorb the complexity of AliroNet or Crypto4A QxBMC.

Verify compliance reporting capabilities if you're in a regulated industry. Arqit Encryption Intelligence generates governance-ready reports aligned to international standards. If your board or auditors are asking about quantum readiness, you need documentation, not just technical controls. Check whether the tool produces output your compliance team can actually use.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) attack and why does it matter now? SNDL is when an adversary captures encrypted traffic today and stores it, planning to decrypt it once a cryptographically relevant quantum computer exists. Nation-state actors are already doing this against high-value targets. If your data has a sensitivity lifespan longer than 5 to 10 years, you have an active exposure right now. What is the difference between quantum-safe encryption and quantum key distribution (QKD)? Which NIST post-quantum algorithms should I be looking for in tools? Do I need to replace all my existing VPN and TLS infrastructure to become quantum-safe? How do I prioritize which systems to migrate to post-quantum cryptography first? Is quantum security only relevant for large enterprises and government agencies?

Conclusion

The window for treating quantum security as a future problem has closed. SNDL attacks are happening now. NIST standards are finalized. Regulatory timelines are set. The tools in this roundup give you a realistic path from cryptographic discovery through quantum-safe key exchange to full quantum network infrastructure. Start with knowing what you have. Then protect it layer by layer. The organizations that begin this work in 2026 will be in a fundamentally better position than those waiting for a quantum computer to make headlines.