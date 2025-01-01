Data Classification
Data classification tools that automatically identify, categorize, and label sensitive data for compliance and security purposes.
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
PII Crawler is a data scanning tool that identifies and locates Personally Identifiable Information in various file types and databases.
A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data
A tool for securely backing up and versioning production secrets or shared passwords
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
