Guardpot

Guardpot is a deception security platform that deploys honeypots and decoy systems to detect and analyze cyber threats. The platform operates on a zero false-positive principle, meaning every alert generated indicates genuine malicious activity since there is no legitimate reason to access honeypot systems. It offers both physical and virtual deployment options, with physical devices designed for remote locations and virtual honeypots that can run on minimal resources. Key features include: - Lightweight virtual honeypots requiring only 512 MB RAM - Physical honeypot devices for endpoint and branch security - Pre-configured templates for rapid deployment - Integration with Active Directory for credential monitoring - Automated threat response capabilities that can feed IoC data to firewalls - Global threat intelligence network with over 700,000 malicious IP addresses - Centralized management console for controlling multiple decoy systems - Real-time monitoring and alerting capabilities - Compliance reporting features for audit requirements The system provides detailed analysis of attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) by monitoring their behavior within the decoy environments. It supports integration with SOAR platforms for automated incident response and can generate forensic evidence for security investigations.