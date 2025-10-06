Guardpot Logo

Commercial
10 October 2025
Honeypots
Honeypot
Deception
Threat Detection
Zero Trust
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Threat Intelligence
Automation
Incident Response
Monitoring
Guardpot is a deception security platform that deploys honeypots and decoy systems to detect and analyze cyber threats. The platform operates on a zero false-positive principle, meaning every alert generated indicates genuine malicious activity since there is no legitimate reason to access honeypot systems. It offers both physical and virtual deployment options, with physical devices designed for remote locations and virtual honeypots that can run on minimal resources. Key features include: - Lightweight virtual honeypots requiring only 512 MB RAM - Physical honeypot devices for endpoint and branch security - Pre-configured templates for rapid deployment - Integration with Active Directory for credential monitoring - Automated threat response capabilities that can feed IoC data to firewalls - Global threat intelligence network with over 700,000 malicious IP addresses - Centralized management console for controlling multiple decoy systems - Real-time monitoring and alerting capabilities - Compliance reporting features for audit requirements The system provides detailed analysis of attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) by monitoring their behavior within the decoy environments. It supports integration with SOAR platforms for automated incident response and can generate forensic evidence for security investigations.

HonnyPotter Logo
HonnyPotter

A WordPress plugin that logs failed login attempts to help monitor unauthorized access attempts on WordPress websites.

Free
Honeypots
Hudinx Logo
Hudinx

Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Free
Honeypots
mhn-core-docker Logo
mhn-core-docker

A Docker-based honeypot network implementation featuring cowrie and dionaea honeypots with centralized event collection, geolocation enrichment, and real-time attack visualization.

Free
Honeypots
Pasithea Logo
Pasithea

A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.

Free
Honeypots
Project Artillery Logo
Project Artillery

A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.

Free
Honeypots
YALIH YALIH Logo
YALIH YALIH

A low interaction client honeypot that detects malicious websites using signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques with automated URL collection and JavaScript analysis capabilities.

Free
Honeypots
ssh-auth-logger Logo
ssh-auth-logger

A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.

Free
Honeypots
Galah Logo
Galah

Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.

Free
Honeypots
Dionaea Logo
Dionaea

Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.

Free
Honeypots

