Votiro Zero Trust Data Security Description

Votiro Zero Trust Data Security is a platform that combines active data masking with Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to protect files in real time. The platform intercepts files as they are downloaded, shared, or uploaded, then dissects them into content, objects, and templates to identify both malware threats and sensitive data such as PII, PCI, and PHI. The system uses Positive Selection technology to rebuild files on new, safe templates while simultaneously masking private data based on configurable security policies. This process removes malware and masks sensitive information before delivering fully functional files to users. The platform operates on files in motion, processing content in milliseconds to maintain productivity. Votiro addresses both malware prevention and data privacy compliance requirements through a unified approach. The data masking capability discovers and detects private data, then masks it for authorized users only or generates synthetic data for training AI applications. The CDR component sanitizes files without relying on signature-based detection or predictive analysis, providing protection against zero-day attacks. The platform processes files across multiple use cases including email attachments, file uploads and downloads, content collaboration, file storage and transfers, and web downloads. It serves industries with strict compliance requirements such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, legal services, and critical infrastructure.