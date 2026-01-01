Votiro Zero Trust Data Security Logo

Votiro Zero Trust Data Security

Zero Trust platform for real-time data masking and file sanitization via CDR

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Votiro Zero Trust Data Security Description

Votiro Zero Trust Data Security is a platform that combines active data masking with Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to protect files in real time. The platform intercepts files as they are downloaded, shared, or uploaded, then dissects them into content, objects, and templates to identify both malware threats and sensitive data such as PII, PCI, and PHI. The system uses Positive Selection technology to rebuild files on new, safe templates while simultaneously masking private data based on configurable security policies. This process removes malware and masks sensitive information before delivering fully functional files to users. The platform operates on files in motion, processing content in milliseconds to maintain productivity. Votiro addresses both malware prevention and data privacy compliance requirements through a unified approach. The data masking capability discovers and detects private data, then masks it for authorized users only or generates synthetic data for training AI applications. The CDR component sanitizes files without relying on signature-based detection or predictive analysis, providing protection against zero-day attacks. The platform processes files across multiple use cases including email attachments, file uploads and downloads, content collaboration, file storage and transfers, and web downloads. It serves industries with strict compliance requirements such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, legal services, and critical infrastructure.

Votiro Zero Trust Data Security FAQ

Common questions about Votiro Zero Trust Data Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Votiro Zero Trust Data Security is Zero Trust platform for real-time data masking and file sanitization via CDR developed by Votiro. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, File Security, Malware Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →