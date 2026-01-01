SecuPi Data De-identification
SecuPi Data De-identification
SecuPi Data De-identification Description
SecuPi Data De-identification is a data protection platform that applies privacy-enhancing techniques to secure sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The solution operates without requiring changes to application code or disrupting existing operations. The platform implements format-preserving encryption (FPE), tokenization, and both dynamic and static masking to control data access based on user, role, environment, and purpose. These protections can be enforced dynamically for data in use or statically for data at rest, with consistent application across different platforms and environments. SecuPi supports compliance requirements including PCI-DSS, PHI, and PII through standards-based, reversible encryption methods. The platform uses vault-less tokenization to protect data while maintaining usability and referential integrity. Role- and context-based views enforce fine-grained access control using attribute-based access control (ABAC) policies. The solution deploys through lightweight agents with policy-driven controls, eliminating the need for code modifications. It integrates with existing key management systems (KMS) and hardware security modules (HSMs). The platform includes support for GDPR and CPRA compliance, including the Right to be Forgotten (RTBF) functionality that enables data deletion requests without compromising data structure or breaking dependencies.
