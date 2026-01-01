OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation Description

OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation (formerly Voltage) is a data protection platform that provides encryption and tokenization capabilities for sensitive data across cloud and hybrid IT environments. The platform uses NIST-approved Format-Preserving Encryption (AES FF1) and tokenization to protect data while maintaining its format and usability for analytics and business operations. The solution implements stateless key management, which derives encryption keys dynamically on demand without requiring storage, replication, or backup. This approach enables protection of data at rest, in motion, and in use while preserving referential integrity for analytics and collaboration purposes. The platform supports multiple deployment environments including Microsoft Windows, Linux, IBM z/OS, Apache Hadoop, Vertica, Teradata, and Snowflake. It provides integration capabilities through REST APIs, native SDKs for Java, C#, and .NET, as well as native database functions for both structured and unstructured data. OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation includes centralized policy management and access controls with integrations to Active Directory, OpenID, and certified HSMs for root-of-trust key generation. The platform is designed to support compliance with regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. The solution offers transparent data interception capabilities through Data Privacy & Protection Sentry, which enables protection of data in transit for SaaS, COTS, and proprietary applications without requiring code modifications.