OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation Logo

OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation

Data protection platform with format-preserving encryption and tokenization

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation Description

OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation (formerly Voltage) is a data protection platform that provides encryption and tokenization capabilities for sensitive data across cloud and hybrid IT environments. The platform uses NIST-approved Format-Preserving Encryption (AES FF1) and tokenization to protect data while maintaining its format and usability for analytics and business operations. The solution implements stateless key management, which derives encryption keys dynamically on demand without requiring storage, replication, or backup. This approach enables protection of data at rest, in motion, and in use while preserving referential integrity for analytics and collaboration purposes. The platform supports multiple deployment environments including Microsoft Windows, Linux, IBM z/OS, Apache Hadoop, Vertica, Teradata, and Snowflake. It provides integration capabilities through REST APIs, native SDKs for Java, C#, and .NET, as well as native database functions for both structured and unstructured data. OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation includes centralized policy management and access controls with integrations to Active Directory, OpenID, and certified HSMs for root-of-trust key generation. The platform is designed to support compliance with regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. The solution offers transparent data interception capabilities through Data Privacy & Protection Sentry, which enables protection of data in transit for SaaS, COTS, and proprietary applications without requiring code modifications.

OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation FAQ

Common questions about OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation is Data protection platform with format-preserving encryption and tokenization developed by OpenText. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →