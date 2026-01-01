Votiro Active Data Masking Logo

Votiro Active Data Masking

Real-time data masking for PII, PHI, and PCI to enable GenAI adoption & compliance

Data Protection
Commercial
Votiro Active Data Masking Description

Votiro Active Data Masking is a data protection solution that automatically identifies and anonymizes sensitive information in real-time for both structured and unstructured data. The product masks personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry data (PCI) while data is at rest and in motion. The solution enables organizations to use sensitive data in GenAI applications, business processes, and external digital services while maintaining privacy and compliance. It provides automated masking to meet regulatory requirements including PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA. The platform includes privacy analytics dashboards that allow security teams to analyze data streams, identify vulnerabilities, and understand risk surfaces across shared data channels. Organizations can monitor data being shared across browsers, collaboration tools, cloud storage, and APIs. Active Data Masking supports timed de-masking for storage locations with multiple users and varying access levels. Fine-grained security policies allow IT teams to control sensitive company data and adjust permissions based on risk analysis. The product is part of Votiro's Data Detection and Response (DDR) platform, which combines data masking capabilities with file sanitization and malware prevention through Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology.

Votiro Active Data Masking FAQ

Common questions about Votiro Active Data Masking including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Votiro Active Data Masking is Real-time data masking for PII, PHI, and PCI to enable GenAI adoption & compliance developed by Votiro.

