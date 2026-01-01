Votiro Active Data Masking
Real-time data masking for PII, PHI, and PCI to enable GenAI adoption & compliance
Votiro Active Data Masking
Real-time data masking for PII, PHI, and PCI to enable GenAI adoption & compliance
Votiro Active Data Masking Description
Votiro Active Data Masking is a data protection solution that automatically identifies and anonymizes sensitive information in real-time for both structured and unstructured data. The product masks personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry data (PCI) while data is at rest and in motion. The solution enables organizations to use sensitive data in GenAI applications, business processes, and external digital services while maintaining privacy and compliance. It provides automated masking to meet regulatory requirements including PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA. The platform includes privacy analytics dashboards that allow security teams to analyze data streams, identify vulnerabilities, and understand risk surfaces across shared data channels. Organizations can monitor data being shared across browsers, collaboration tools, cloud storage, and APIs. Active Data Masking supports timed de-masking for storage locations with multiple users and varying access levels. Fine-grained security policies allow IT teams to control sensitive company data and adjust permissions based on risk analysis. The product is part of Votiro's Data Detection and Response (DDR) platform, which combines data masking capabilities with file sanitization and malware prevention through Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology.
Votiro Active Data Masking FAQ
Common questions about Votiro Active Data Masking including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Votiro Active Data Masking is Real-time data masking for PII, PHI, and PCI to enable GenAI adoption & compliance developed by Votiro. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Analytics, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership