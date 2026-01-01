Thales CipherTrust Application Data Protection Logo

Thales CipherTrust Application Data Protection

SDK for app-level data encryption, tokenization & masking with centralized mgmt

CipherTrust Application Data Protection (CADP) is a software development kit that enables data protection within applications and services through encryption, tokenization, and data masking capabilities. The product operates through connectors that integrate with applications, allowing developers to implement data protection through simplified APIs while data security administrators manage policies centrally. CADP supports multiple data protection methods including format-preserving encryption, tokenization, and data generalization. The solution provides static data masking for pseudonymization, dynamic data masking for role-based access, and redaction capabilities to hide sensitive fields. The product includes CipherTrust Manager, which provides centralized policy management and visibility across all deployed connectors. Administrators can view connector status, health metrics, and configuration details from a single interface. The architecture separates duties between developers who call data protection functions and security administrators who control policies, ciphers, and cryptographic keys. CADP offers crypto agility, enabling security teams to update encryption algorithms, parameters, and keys without requiring code changes or developer involvement. The SDK is designed to reduce the time required to address security vulnerabilities and maintain compliance requirements. The solution supports bulk data transformation and provides audit capabilities through centralized visibility of all policies and connector deployments.

Thales CipherTrust Application Data Protection is SDK for app-level data encryption, tokenization & masking with centralized mgmt developed by Thales. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Centralized Management, Compliance.

