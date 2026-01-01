Protegrity Data Protection
Protegrity Data Protection Description
Protegrity Data Protection is a data-centric security platform that applies field-level protection methods to sensitive data across diverse environments. The platform supports multiple protection techniques including tokenization, encryption, masking, hashing, anonymization, pseudonymization, and synthetic data generation. The solution uses a central policy engine to enforce protection policies through various deployment mechanisms called Protectors. These can be embedded natively within data platforms, deployed as proxy-based interceptors, integrated via connectors and SDKs, or applied through batch utilities for offline processing. Key capabilities include format-preserving tokenization using a vaultless architecture, AES-based symmetric encryption, static and dynamic masking based on user roles or session context, and one-way hashing for integrity verification. The platform supports de-identification workflows for research and analytics, cross-border data tokenization for regulatory compliance, and synthetic data generation for testing and AI/ML model training. Protegrity enables organizations to protect sensitive data in cloud data warehouses, legacy systems, and applications while maintaining data usability for analytics, reporting, and AI initiatives. The platform addresses compliance requirements including GDPR, PCI, and PII protection across various data environments and use cases.
