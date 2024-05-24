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Looking for alternatives to OpenText Business Communication Archive? Cloud-based archive for business communications with compliance features Browse 5 similar GRC tools below, compare features side-by-side, and find the best fit for your security stack.
AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging
CMMC compliance readiness platform for NIST 800-171 requirements
Cryptographic asset discovery and inventory tool for IBM Z mainframes
Automates control mapping across multiple compliance frameworks
AI assistant for auditors to analyze docs & answer GRC compliance questions.
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