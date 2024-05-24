Top Alternatives to Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy RadarResources
Report tracking global cyber policy developments and regulatory changes
24 Alternatives to Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar
Industry report on cyber and technology risks for 2024
Cyber workforce intelligence platform for talent strategy and team development
SANS survey report on ICS/OT cybersecurity detection and response practices
Cybersecurity awareness study report by Cerebra (3rd edition)
Cybersecurity awareness research study and report by Cerebra
Events page for Delinea webinars, conferences, and podcasts on identity security
Research and advisory services focused on CIAM and identity security topics
DER program valuation and optimization tool for energy sector planning
Threat intel portal with actor profiles, reports & compliance insights.
Security research publication, software testing, and annual conference org.
Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.
A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.
A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.
Get insights into the latest cybersecurity trends and expert advice on enhancing organizational security.
Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.
Cybersecurity conference featuring talks on various hacking topics by industry experts.
A daily updated list of the top 1 million websites in the world, ordered by referring subnets.
A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.
Article discussing the role of Compliance Officers in European organizations
Framework for managing risks in AI/ML models through structured documentation
Cloud security guidance document covering critical focus areas for cloud computing