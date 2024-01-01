Majestic Million CSV 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Majestic Million is a list of the top 1 million website in the world, ordered by the number of referring subnets. A subnet is a bit complex – but to a layman it is basically anything within an IP range, ignoring the last three digits of the IP number. When we launched the Majestic Million, it did get a good reaction – but we have not seen it used as prolifically as we would like. We hope that making the data freely available in a CSV, programmers and API fanatics will download this on a regular basis