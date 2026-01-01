OPSWAT 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report
SANS survey report on ICS/OT cybersecurity detection and response practices
OPSWAT 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report
SANS survey report on ICS/OT cybersecurity detection and response practices
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if OPSWAT 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
OPSWAT 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report Description
The 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report is an industry survey report focused on detection and response practices in Industrial Control Systems and Operational Technology environments. The report provides insights into current cybersecurity practices, challenges, and trends specific to ICS/OT infrastructure based on survey data collected from industry professionals. The report is published by OPSWAT in collaboration with SANS Institute and covers topics related to cybersecurity detection and response capabilities in critical infrastructure and industrial environments. It serves as a resource for organizations operating ICS/OT systems to understand industry benchmarks and best practices. The content is available as a downloadable report through OPSWAT's resources section. The report aims to help security professionals, OT engineers, and decision-makers understand the current state of ICS/OT cybersecurity and inform their security strategies and implementations.
OPSWAT 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report FAQ
Common questions about OPSWAT 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OPSWAT 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report is SANS survey report on ICS/OT cybersecurity detection and response practices developed by OPSWAT. It is a Resources solution designed to help security teams with Best Practices, Critical Infrastructure, Detection Rules.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership