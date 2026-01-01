OPSWAT 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report Description

The 2025 SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report is an industry survey report focused on detection and response practices in Industrial Control Systems and Operational Technology environments. The report provides insights into current cybersecurity practices, challenges, and trends specific to ICS/OT infrastructure based on survey data collected from industry professionals. The report is published by OPSWAT in collaboration with SANS Institute and covers topics related to cybersecurity detection and response capabilities in critical infrastructure and industrial environments. It serves as a resource for organizations operating ICS/OT systems to understand industry benchmarks and best practices. The content is available as a downloadable report through OPSWAT's resources section. The report aims to help security professionals, OT engineers, and decision-makers understand the current state of ICS/OT cybersecurity and inform their security strategies and implementations.