N2K Cyber Talent Insights

Cyber workforce intelligence platform for talent strategy and team development

N2K Cyber Talent Insights is an intelligence-driven platform designed to support cybersecurity workforce development and talent management. The product provides data-driven insights for organizations to optimize their cyber talent strategy, build high-performing teams, and manage workforce planning. The platform combines workforce intelligence with training and certification readiness solutions. N2K operates the CyberWire network, which delivers daily cybersecurity news, podcasts, and newsletters to an audience of 1.8 million cybersecurity professionals. The company also offers N2K Certify, a certification readiness platform that provides study materials and practice tests for IT and cybersecurity professionals, serving over 1.5 million learners. N2K's approach to talent insights is based on data analysis validated by workforce experts rather than generic templates. The platform is training-agnostic, allowing organizations to create customized learning plans that incorporate existing resources and supplemental content. The solution aims to help organizations measure the impact of their people strategy on security posture and business resilience. The company was formed through a merger of CyberVista and the CyberWire, bringing together expertise in cybersecurity workforce development and industry media coverage.

N2K Cyber Talent Insights is Cyber workforce intelligence platform for talent strategy and team development developed by N2K. It is a Resources solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Certification, News.

