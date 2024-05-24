Top Alternatives to Authentic8 Silo WorkspaceZero Trust
Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research
24 Alternatives to Authentic8 Silo Workspace
Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats
Remote browser isolation solution for secure, VPN-less web access
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing
Cloud-based browser isolation & threat prevention for zero-day attacks
File sanitization solution using CDR to disarm and rebuild 220+ file types
Cloud-based browser isolation using Adaptive Clientless Rendering technology
Browser and network security solution by RedAccess
Browser-based protection against malicious websites using isolation & policies
Enterprise browser isolation platform for preventing human error-based attacks
Prevents automated attacks on web apps and APIs by blocking bots and fraud tools
Native browser isolation tool blocking phishing, malware, and account takeover.
Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI.
Browser defense platform to detect, isolate, and block web-based threats.
Secure isolated browser app for protected online banking sessions.
Sandboxed browser in a VM to block malware, keyloggers & Trojans.
Browser security platform for MSPs with DNS, DLP, and phishing protection.
Clientless ZTNA solution isolating web/SaaS app access for BYOD & unmanaged devices.
Cloud-based RBI that air-gaps endpoints from web & email threats.
RBI solution isolating web content in cloud containers for threat prevention.
Isolation-based SWG and email security to block zero-day threats via RBI.
Hardware-enforced browser isolation & cross-domain security solutions.