MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI Description
MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation (AIRBI) is a remote browser isolation solution that executes web content in an isolated environment separate from user endpoints. The product operates by running requested websites on an on-premise isolation server rather than on the user's local browser, implementing a Zero Trust security model that does not trust any web content by default. AIRBI delivers executed web content to users as image or video streams, preventing direct code execution in the browser. Files downloaded by users are processed through Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to remove threats and executable scripts before delivery to the endpoint. The solution integrates with MONITORAPP's AISWG (Secure Web Gateway) product, which redirects web traffic subject to RBI to the isolation server. AIRBI is designed for organizations requiring protection against web-based threats including malicious websites, phishing links, and zero-day exploits. Use cases include financial institutions accessing external research and investment sites, public sector organizations processing external links, and healthcare facilities where medical professionals browse external resources while protecting systems containing patient information such as EMR and PACS systems.
MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI is Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env. developed by MONITORAPP. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, Isolation, Phishing Protection.
