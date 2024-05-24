RedAccess Security Description
RedAccess is a browser and network security solution that provides protection for enterprise environments. Based on the available information from the company's website, the product focuses on browser and network security resources and capabilities. The product appears to be positioned in the zero trust security space, specifically addressing browser-based threats and network security concerns. The company maintains a blog with browser and network security resources, indicating their focus area in the cybersecurity domain. Due to the limited information available from the provided URL (which returned a 404 error), specific technical details about the product's architecture, deployment models, and detailed functionality cannot be confirmed. The company's focus on browser and network security suggests the product likely addresses threats that originate from web browsing activities and network-based attacks in enterprise environments.
RedAccess Security FAQ
Common questions about RedAccess Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RedAccess Security is Browser and network security solution by RedAccess developed by Red Access. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env.
Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats
Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss
Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing
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