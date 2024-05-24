Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security Description

Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security provides remote browser isolation (RBI) to prevent zero-day phishing, ransomware, and malware attacks. The solution creates a secure digital twin browser in the cloud for every user and browser session. The product uses patented Adaptive Clientless Rendering (ACR) technology instead of traditional pixel-streaming approaches. This architecture executes all active code in the cloud and delivers only safe HTML to endpoints for rendering. The solution analyzes and optimizes the Document Object Model (DOM) of each web page for security before transmission. The system operates without requiring endpoint software installation, functioning in a clientless manner. Images are rendered in the cloud and verified as safe before transmission to users. Audio and video content undergoes upstream verification including URL risk scoring. The platform maintains browser compatibility by executing active content only in the cloud environment. Browser updates are applied within 72 hours or faster for critical updates. The solution supports both desktop and mobile endpoints. The architecture leverages endpoint rendering capabilities rather than cloud-based rendering, reducing bandwidth consumption compared to pixel-streaming RBI solutions. The system assumes all active code and images may be harmful and processes them in the cloud before allowing content to reach user endpoints.