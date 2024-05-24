Menlo Security File Security Description

Menlo Security File Security is a file sanitization solution that uses Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to proactively disarm and rebuild files before they enter an organization's ecosystem. The solution processes over 220 common and complex file types including macros, archives, ZIP files, and password-protected files. The technology works by disarming and rebuilding every file regardless of source, preventing file-borne threats such as zero-day malware, ransomware, rootkits, spyware, malformed scripts, and hidden URLs from compromising systems. It operates across multiple channels including email, web portals, collaboration tools, and other applications. The solution applies Zero Trust principles by treating all files as untrusted, including those previously deemed safe by other systems. It processes files during browsing sessions, file downloads, and file uploads without requiring user intervention. The CDR process preserves file functionality and fidelity while removing threats, allowing users to continue working with complex file types without latency increases. The solution integrates with AWS S3 buckets and operates transparently to end users. Menlo File Security addresses threats that bypass traditional security solutions like antivirus and endpoint detection and response systems, focusing on preventing file-borne attacks that use trusted file types as delivery mechanisms for malware.