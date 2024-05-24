Menlo Security Threat Prevention Description

Menlo Security Threat Prevention is a cloud-based security solution that isolates browser traffic and prevents zero-day threats from reaching enterprise networks and endpoints. The platform uses browser isolation technology to create a hardened digital twin of the user's browser in the cloud, executing active web content remotely and sending only sanitized HTML to the endpoint. The solution includes HEAT Shield AI, which integrates with Google Gemini for AI-powered detection of zero-day phishing attacks, polymorphic phishing, brand impersonation, and social engineering threats. The platform uses Adaptive Clientless Rendering technology to eliminate threats from malicious embedded code while maintaining user experience across any browser and device. File Security capabilities use Level 3 Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) with Positive Selection technology to disarm and reconstruct files, delivering malware-free content while maintaining full file functionality and original format. The solution assumes all files are malicious and processes them accordingly. The platform operates without requiring software installation or infrastructure changes, integrating with existing network and endpoint security solutions. It provides protection against browser-based attacks including zero-day vulnerabilities, malicious browser extensions, JavaScript exploits, and infected files.