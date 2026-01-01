Keeper Connection Manager Logo

Keeper Connection Manager Description

Keeper Connection Manager provides remote browser isolation capabilities that enable secure web access without requiring VPN connections. The solution hosts browsing sessions in a controlled remote environment, isolating web browsing activities from end-user devices to mitigate cybersecurity threats. The platform operates on a zero-knowledge security model where all network communications between user devices and target websites flow through the customer's Keeper Connection Manager container rather than through Keeper's servers. Browser sessions are recorded for compliance and auditing purposes, capturing all website interactions without granting full operating system access. Administrators can control web browsing by specifying allowed websites based on domain, subdomain, path, and wildcards. The system provides role-based access controls to limit access to protected websites. Session actions can be customized by enabling or disabling file uploads/downloads, clipboard use, and other browser functions. The solution includes credential autofill functionality that automatically injects login credentials and submits forms into isolated browser sessions without transmitting credentials to the user's device. This protects against DOM inspection, cross-site scripting attacks, and API abuse. Keeper Connection Manager projects a virtualized instance of the Chromium browser from the container through the user's device without transmitting confidential data. The platform is agentless with no plugins required and supports deployment on-premises or in cloud environments. Sessions can be shared for co-browsing, enabling cooperative work or training scenarios.

Keeper Connection Manager FAQ

Common questions about Keeper Connection Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Keeper Connection Manager is Remote browser isolation solution for secure, VPN-less web access developed by Keeper Security. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Cloud Security, Compliance.

