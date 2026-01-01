Authentic8 Silo for Research Logo

Authentic8 Silo for Research

Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations

Zero Trust
Commercial
Authentic8 Silo for Research Description

Authentic8 Silo for Research is a cloud-native web isolation platform designed for digital investigations and threat intelligence operations. The platform isolates web browsing activity in a remote environment, separating web code execution from local devices and networks. The product provides managed attribution capabilities that mask user identity and IP addresses during online research activities. It enables investigators to access surface web, deep web, and dark web content while maintaining operational security. The isolation architecture prevents malware and malicious web content from reaching endpoint devices or corporate networks. Silo operates as a unified workspace for intelligence teams conducting investigations across multiple networks, protocols, and applications. The platform includes policy management and audit capabilities, allowing administrators to define access controls and monitor user activity through comprehensive logging. The solution is delivered as a cloud service that can be accessed from any device or location. It provides centralized management for distributed teams and maintains consistent security controls regardless of the user's physical network or computer. The platform is used by government agencies and commercial enterprises for cyberthreat intelligence, financial crime investigations, fraud analysis, and other investigative use cases. The web isolation technology creates a protective boundary between users and untrusted web content, enabling full web functionality without exposing organizational resources to external threats or data leakage risks.

