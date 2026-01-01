Netskope Remote Browser Isolation Logo

Netskope Remote Browser Isolation

Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Netskope Remote Browser Isolation Description

Netskope Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) is a cloud-based security solution that isolates uncategorized and risky websites by rendering them in remote browsers, preventing malicious code from executing on end-user devices. The solution operates as part of the Netskope One platform and integrates with Security Service Edge (SSE) and Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (SWG) solutions. The product offers two deployment modes: Targeted RBI, which applies to uncategorized and security risk categories, and Extended RBI, which extends isolation capabilities to predefined categories, custom applications, and application suites with policy controls based on Cloud Confidence Level (CCL), application tags, and destination country. RBI provides website sandboxing for zero-day protection by allowing known safe sites, blocking known malicious sites, and isolating risky websites for safe viewing. The solution includes read-only access modes that prevent users from typing sensitive information, with controls for copy/paste clipboard operations and printing. File activity within isolated sessions can be controlled through integrated data loss prevention (DLP) and threat protection policies, enabling safe file uploads and downloads. PDF files are rendered remotely and streamed to users with an embedded viewer, preventing malicious content embedded in PDFs from reaching endpoints. The solution operates within a unified cloud platform with a single console and policy engine, sharing security services with other Netskope security products.

Netskope Remote Browser Isolation FAQ

Common questions about Netskope Remote Browser Isolation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Netskope Remote Browser Isolation is Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing developed by Netskope. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →