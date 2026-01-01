Netskope Remote Browser Isolation Description

Netskope Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) is a cloud-based security solution that isolates uncategorized and risky websites by rendering them in remote browsers, preventing malicious code from executing on end-user devices. The solution operates as part of the Netskope One platform and integrates with Security Service Edge (SSE) and Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (SWG) solutions. The product offers two deployment modes: Targeted RBI, which applies to uncategorized and security risk categories, and Extended RBI, which extends isolation capabilities to predefined categories, custom applications, and application suites with policy controls based on Cloud Confidence Level (CCL), application tags, and destination country. RBI provides website sandboxing for zero-day protection by allowing known safe sites, blocking known malicious sites, and isolating risky websites for safe viewing. The solution includes read-only access modes that prevent users from typing sensitive information, with controls for copy/paste clipboard operations and printing. File activity within isolated sessions can be controlled through integrated data loss prevention (DLP) and threat protection policies, enabling safe file uploads and downloads. PDF files are rendered remotely and streamed to users with an embedded viewer, preventing malicious content embedded in PDFs from reaching endpoints. The solution operates within a unified cloud platform with a single console and policy engine, sharing security services with other Netskope security products.