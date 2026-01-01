Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform Logo

Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform

Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints

Zero Trust
Commercial
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform Description

Silo Web Isolation Platform is a cloud-native execution environment that isolates all web-based activity from endpoints. The platform operates on the principle that web code and critical data should be separated from user devices, regardless of network or device type. The platform provides a secure browsing environment where web content is rendered remotely in the cloud rather than on local endpoints. This architecture prevents web-based threats from reaching user devices and protects sensitive data from exposure during web interactions. Silo can be deployed as a standalone browser or integrated into existing browsers through APIs. The platform supports role-based provisioning, allowing administrators to define access, authentication, and usage policies across different user groups and organizations. Policies follow users across devices and locations. The solution integrates with existing IT infrastructure including directory services, identity management platforms, secure web gateways, and SIEM solutions. It supports SAML authentication and can operate as a standalone environment for third-party contractors or BYOD scenarios. All data is encrypted and the platform maintains compliance with FedRAMP, PCI, HIPAA, SOC2, NIST, and ISO standards. Log data can be encrypted with customer-managed keys, and APIs are available for data extraction and integration with third-party analysis tools. The platform scales on-demand without requiring infrastructure investment or endpoint software synchronization. It is designed for use cases including digital investigations, cybersecurity intelligence, secure application access, and protection against untrusted websites.

Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform FAQ

Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints developed by Authentic8. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Anonymity, BYOD, Browser Security.

