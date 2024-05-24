CorpInfoTech TAS for CMMC Compliance Description

CorpInfoTech TAS for CMMC Compliance is a managed service offering designed to help Department of Defense contractors achieve and maintain Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance. The service is provided by a CMMC Level 2 certified Managed Service Provider that has passed an independent audit by a certified C3PAO. The service flows down approximately 200 of the 320 CMMC assessment objectives to reduce the compliance burden on contractors. It utilizes proven systems to reduce audit scope and offers flexible deployment options including fully managed or co-managed compliance for on-premises or enclave technologies. The solution addresses requirements under the final CMMC rule (48 CFR) that took effect in November 2025, which mandates CMMC compliance standards for all new Department of Defense contracts. The service helps contractors prepare for third-party audits conducted by C3PAOs and maintain ongoing compliance after certification. CorpInfoTech provides educational resources including guides on CMMC Level 2 assessments, choosing the right MSP for CMMC compliance, and protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The service also offers support for CMMC Level 1 requirements through separate solutions. Additional resources include blogs covering topics such as CIS Controls validation, prime contractor reactions to CMMC finalization, and maintaining security after certification.