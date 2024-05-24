usecure uPhish Description

usecure uPhish is a phishing simulation platform designed to test and improve user resilience against phishing attacks. The platform enables organizations to simulate real-world phishing scenarios including brand impersonations, spear-phishing campaigns, and internal spoofing attacks using pre-built templates. The solution features AutoPhish functionality that automates the scheduling and delivery of phishing simulations at varied times, reducing administrative overhead. Message injection capabilities are included to deliver simulations directly to user inboxes for improved deliverability and realistic testing conditions. uPhish tracks user behavior throughout simulations, monitoring metrics from email opens to compromises. When users click on simulated phishing attempts, they are automatically enrolled in short, targeted training modules designed to address identified knowledge gaps. The platform provides visibility into risk trends across departments and the organization. The system includes reporting capabilities that display user engagement patterns, click rates, and behavioral trends over time. It supports deployment across multiple users and clients, with features designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to scale testing programs. The platform integrates policy management, auditing, and breach detection capabilities alongside the phishing simulation functionality.