usecure uPhish
Automated phishing simulation platform with training for security awareness.
usecure uPhish
Automated phishing simulation platform with training for security awareness.
usecure uPhish Description
usecure uPhish is a phishing simulation platform designed to test and improve user resilience against phishing attacks. The platform enables organizations to simulate real-world phishing scenarios including brand impersonations, spear-phishing campaigns, and internal spoofing attacks using pre-built templates. The solution features AutoPhish functionality that automates the scheduling and delivery of phishing simulations at varied times, reducing administrative overhead. Message injection capabilities are included to deliver simulations directly to user inboxes for improved deliverability and realistic testing conditions. uPhish tracks user behavior throughout simulations, monitoring metrics from email opens to compromises. When users click on simulated phishing attempts, they are automatically enrolled in short, targeted training modules designed to address identified knowledge gaps. The platform provides visibility into risk trends across departments and the organization. The system includes reporting capabilities that display user engagement patterns, click rates, and behavioral trends over time. It supports deployment across multiple users and clients, with features designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to scale testing programs. The platform integrates policy management, auditing, and breach detection capabilities alongside the phishing simulation functionality.
usecure uPhish FAQ
Common questions about usecure uPhish including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
usecure uPhish is Automated phishing simulation platform with training for security awareness. developed by usecure. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
ALTERNATIVES
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training
Phishing simulation platform for security awareness training and testing
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
AI-powered phishing simulation platform with personalized training experiences
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