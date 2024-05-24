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TraceSecurity Vishing

by TraceSecurity

Vishing simulation service to test employee vulnerability to voice phishing.

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Social Engineering
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TraceSecurity Vishing Description

TraceSecurity Vishing is a social engineering simulation service that tests employee susceptibility to voice phishing attacks. The service replicates real-world vishing tactics where attackers use phone calls to coerce victims into revealing sensitive information. The service allows organizations to scope engagements based on specific needs, including impersonating vendors or internal employees. Simulations employ techniques used by actual attackers, such as caller ID spoofing, creating urgency, leveraging social norms, and exploiting human psychology. The service can combine vishing with other attack vectors like email phishing or smishing to create more convincing scenarios. Upon completion of a vishing campaign, organizations receive a comprehensive report detailing how employees performed under pressure. The service identifies which employees failed the simulation and provides data to support targeted training and policy improvements. The platform addresses the growing threat of AI-powered voice cloning attacks, where attackers can replicate voices using short audio clips. TraceSecurity positions vishing simulations as part of a broader security awareness program that includes end-user training, policy development, and ongoing education to build a culture of security awareness. The service is delivered by TraceSecurity's team and integrates with their broader security awareness and educational platform offerings.

TraceSecurity Vishing FAQ

Common questions about TraceSecurity Vishing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TraceSecurity Vishing is Vishing simulation service to test employee vulnerability to voice phishing. developed by TraceSecurity. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering.

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