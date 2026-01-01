Thomas Murray Orbit Risk Logo

Thomas Murray Orbit Risk is a third-party risk management platform designed for banks, investors, and corporates to monitor markets, track operational risks, and identify security issues. The platform consists of three integrated modules that work together to provide risk assessment and monitoring capabilities. Orbit Intelligence serves as a centralized risk analysis hub that provides a portfolio risk dashboard, enhanced risk views, and structured data profiles on monitored organizations. It aggregates insights, data, and news across the platform to capture the risk landscape. Orbit Diligence automates due diligence questionnaires (DDQ) and request for information (RFI) processes. It includes a library of off-the-shelf questionnaires and risk frameworks to streamline vendor assessment workflows and improve communication with third parties. Orbit Security provides continuous monitoring of cybersecurity posture for organizations and their third-party vendors. It uses automated security ratings with data-driven analytics to quantify cyber risk and offers sector-by-sector benchmarking capabilities. The module identifies external security vulnerabilities that could be exploited. The platform incorporates AI capabilities through OrbitAI to enhance risk assessment processes. It is used across various use cases including bank network management, cash correspondent monitoring, digital assets custodian monitoring, custody selection and oversight, and operational due diligence.

